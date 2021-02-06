ContentBox (BOX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.65 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00012528 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $302.41 or 0.00775404 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000037 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,273,382,470 tokens. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.