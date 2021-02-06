ContentBox (BOX) Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $2.15 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ContentBox has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ContentBox Token Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,273,382,470 tokens. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one

ContentBox Token Trading

