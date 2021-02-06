ContentBox (BOX) Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $2.15 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ContentBox has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00012295 BTC.
- Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $248.94 or 0.00633863 BTC.
- Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Mithril (MITH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000036 BTC.
- The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.
- ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BOX Token (BOX) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000509 BTC.
- Ubex (UBEX) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
