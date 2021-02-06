Contentos Trading Up 19.5% Over Last 7 Days (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $29.31 million and $3.87 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00063630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $480.34 or 0.01208761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.35 or 0.06453054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00052083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00036035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00021487 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Contentos is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,999,324,223 coins and its circulating supply is 2,701,440,845 coins. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io

Contentos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

