Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) were up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $152.17 and last traded at $152.17. Approximately 71 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.79.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTTAF shares. Warburg Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.09.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

