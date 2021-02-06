CONTRACOIN Price Down 80.2% This Week (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded down 80.2% against the U.S. dollar. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $28,724.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0835 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00089826 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000185 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00288157 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00024115 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00009424 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Token Profile

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,529,334 tokens. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

CONTRACOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

