Contrasting AMETEK (NYSE:AME) and Fortive (NYSE:FTV)

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) and Fortive (NYSE:FTV) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AMETEK and Fortive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMETEK 0 3 9 0 2.75 Fortive 0 6 8 0 2.57

AMETEK presently has a consensus target price of $109.30, suggesting a potential downside of 6.58%. Fortive has a consensus target price of $77.21, suggesting a potential upside of 12.07%. Given Fortive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fortive is more favorable than AMETEK.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AMETEK and Fortive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMETEK $5.16 billion 5.22 $861.30 million $4.19 27.92 Fortive $7.32 billion 3.17 $738.90 million $3.48 19.80

AMETEK has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fortive. Fortive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AMETEK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.7% of AMETEK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Fortive shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of AMETEK shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Fortive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

AMETEK pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Fortive pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. AMETEK pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fortive pays out 8.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fortive has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares AMETEK and Fortive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMETEK 18.77% 16.29% 8.55% Fortive 8.21% 16.30% 7.10%

Risk & Volatility

AMETEK has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortive has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AMETEK beats Fortive on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets. This segment also provides power quality monitoring and metering, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power equipment, electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, sensors for gas turbines, dashboard instruments for heavy trucks and other vehicles, and instrumentation and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, monitoring systems, power supplies, fuel and fluid measurement systems, and data acquisition units for the aerospace industry. Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging for protecting sensitive electronic devices; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strip and foil, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers. This segment also operates a network of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities. In addition, the company offers clinical and education communication solutions for hospitals, health systems, and educational facilities. AMETEK, Inc. was incorporated in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications. This segment also provides product realization services and products that help developers and engineers across the end-to-end product creation cycle from concepts to finished products; materials components; devices that sense, monitor, and control operational or manufacturing variables; and critical sterilization and disinfection solutions. It markets its products and services under the ACCRUENT, FLUKE, FLUKE BIOMEDICAL, FLUKE NETWORKS, GORDIAN, INDUSTRIAL SCIENTIFIC, INTELEX, LANDAUER, PRUFTECHNIK, QUALITROL, INVETECH, KEITHLEY, PACIFIC SCIENTIFIC, SONIX, and TEKTRONIX brands. The company's Industrial Technologies segment offers solutions and services for use in fuel dispensing, remote fuel management, point-of-sale and payment systems, environmental compliance, vehicle tracking, and fleet and traffic management under the ANGI, GASBOY, GILBARCO, GILBARCO AUTOTANK, ORPAK, VEEDER-ROOT, and TELETRAC NAVMAN brands. This segment also offers professional tools, toolboxes, and automotive diagnostic equipment under the MATCO brand; and wheel service equipment under the COATS brand. Fortive Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

