CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) (ETR:CCAP) Shares Down 0.5%

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) (ETR:CCAP) shares dropped 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as €14.75 ($17.35) and last traded at €14.96 ($17.60). Approximately 150,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €15.03 ($17.68).

CCAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €35.60 ($41.88).

The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is €14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is €15.79. The stock has a market cap of $382.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

