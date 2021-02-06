Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.53. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%.

OFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

NYSE OFC opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $180,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,721.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,227 shares of company stock worth $56,860 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

