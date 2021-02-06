Cortland Associates Inc. MO Decreases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $17,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,057,000 after buying an additional 11,750,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,308,000 after buying an additional 7,309,767 shares during the period. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $918,516,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,215,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,933,000 after buying an additional 49,817 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,401,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,464,000 after buying an additional 294,809 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $159,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,418 shares of company stock worth $10,370,679. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $114.19 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $119.02. The stock has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.33.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

