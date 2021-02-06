Cortland Associates Inc. MO Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 2.1% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $17,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $370,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 16.9% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,609 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10,190.0% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 39.4% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.3% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,431 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total transaction of $2,077,503.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,403,681.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $1,005,813.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,879.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,092 shares of company stock worth $19,221,005 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $238.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. OTR Global upgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.72.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

