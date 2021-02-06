Cortland Associates Inc. MO Invests $11.21 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 76,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,207,000. Airbnb comprises approximately 1.3% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $195.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.76. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $216.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.04.

Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

