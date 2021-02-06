Cortland Associates Inc. MO Purchases Shares of 1,030,435 CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,030,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,992,000. CIT Group accounts for 4.5% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO owned 1.05% of CIT Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $41.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.61. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $48.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

In other CIT Group news, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $453,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,383.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $145,623.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,100.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CIT Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.