Cortland Associates Inc. MO Trims Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 8.0% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in PayPal were worth $66,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth $45,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL stock opened at $269.44 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $274.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $315.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.68, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.55.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.88.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.