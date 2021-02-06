COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Shares Up 5.7%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) shares traded up 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $0.93. 17,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 6,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

