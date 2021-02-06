Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 46.8% Higher This Week

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.05 or 0.00029701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 46.8% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $1.91 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,618.62 or 1.00151389 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00065771 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000249 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000218 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 267,750,051 coins and its circulating supply is 209,965,448 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

