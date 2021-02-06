COVER Protocol (COVER) Price Up 28.5% This Week

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One COVER Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $609.73 or 0.01519080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. COVER Protocol has a total market cap of $34.74 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, COVER Protocol has traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00050803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.27 or 0.00180049 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00062333 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00073984 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00225039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00043610 BTC.

About COVER Protocol

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 65,607 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,970 tokens. The official message board for COVER Protocol is coverprotocol.medium.com . COVER Protocol’s official website is www.coverprotocol.com

Buying and Selling COVER Protocol

COVER Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVER Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVER Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

