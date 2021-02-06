Covesting (COV) 1-Day Volume Reaches $125,277.00

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Covesting token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Covesting has a total market cap of $6.16 million and approximately $125,277.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Covesting has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00062466 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $480.39 or 0.01183775 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.06 or 0.06261712 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00050432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00034609 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00020348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014372 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting is a token. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

