CPChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.42 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. CPChain has a market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $123,131.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One CPChain token can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.78 or 0.00299650 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00037057 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003000 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $791.56 or 0.02066570 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CPChain Token Profile

CPChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

