Creative Planning Acquires 15,215 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 656.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.24% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOO. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 846.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 16,336 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,291.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $167.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.93. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $79.50 and a 1-year high of $167.77.

