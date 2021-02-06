Creative Planning Acquires Shares of 70,704 BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 70,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 458,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,380,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 59,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,018.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 216,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 197,403 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.41.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

