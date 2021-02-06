Creative Planning Boosts Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 927.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,806 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR opened at $82.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.15 and a 200 day moving average of $58.91. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $83.97.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,195,111.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $1,625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,049. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.91.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

