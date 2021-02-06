Creative Planning Buys 1,040 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

VDC opened at $171.59 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $120.70 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

