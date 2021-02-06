Creative Planning Buys 2,457 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 11,224.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Edison International by 9.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 128.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 28.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 14,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EIX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

EIX stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $78.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day moving average is $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

