Creative Planning Buys New Position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 177,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.14% of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BFT. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,584,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000.

Shares of BFT opened at $17.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.81. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $19.57.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial technology, or information and business services. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

