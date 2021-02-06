Creative Planning Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 390.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRMB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trimble from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

In other news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $311,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,737.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 7,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $456,524.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,629.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,574 shares of company stock worth $2,640,843 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRMB opened at $72.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.45. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $74.00.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

