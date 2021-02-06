Creative Planning Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 127.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,812 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 42,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $89.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.82. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $49.12 and a one year high of $89.86.

