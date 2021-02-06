Creative Planning Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,978 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.17% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

CLNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clean Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $1,455,993.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,442,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,459,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,597,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.29 and a beta of 2.02. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $13.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.89 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 10.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.