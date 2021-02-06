Creative Planning Has $9.76 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 321.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 87,531 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.14% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $9,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $90.93 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $43.81 and a 1-year high of $91.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.00 and its 200-day moving average is $82.56.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

