Creative Planning Increases Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 245.9% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 59.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.08.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $276.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.17 and its 200 day moving average is $280.60. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $305.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

