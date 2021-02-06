Creative Planning Invests $2.65 Million in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIOO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,772,000 after purchasing an additional 22,361 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 175,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,645,000 after acquiring an additional 19,720 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,200,000.

VIOO stock opened at $187.94 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $86.18 and a 1-year high of $188.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.89.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.