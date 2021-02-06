Creative Planning Lowers Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,034 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $28,257,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Exact Sciences by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 272,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $144.59 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.43 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $3,808,671.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,396,905.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $4,095,734.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,391 shares of company stock worth $10,545,605 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

