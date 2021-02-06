Creative Planning Purchases 1,648 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Creative Planning grew its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,209,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,190,064,000 after purchasing an additional 141,256 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,586,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,359,403,000 after purchasing an additional 108,548 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,955,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $633,963,000 after purchasing an additional 112,849 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,609,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,936,000 after acquiring an additional 447,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,076,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 334,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $153.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of CNI opened at $106.11 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $116.16. The company has a market cap of $75.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.39.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.4803 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

