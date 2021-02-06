Creative Planning Purchases 18,990 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Creative Planning raised its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 834.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,990 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at about $74,877,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Aspen Technology by 84.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 804,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,807,000 after purchasing an additional 369,198 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in Aspen Technology by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 470,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,228,000 after purchasing an additional 207,200 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 27.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 706,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,456,000 after purchasing an additional 150,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at about $8,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $151.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.96. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $73.07 and a one year high of $151.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,400.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZPN. Benchmark increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

