Creative Planning Purchases 34,174 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Creative Planning lifted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 107.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,174 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,555,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,906,000 after acquiring an additional 274,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,690,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,944,000 after purchasing an additional 231,623 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,953,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,491,000 after purchasing an additional 84,143 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 10.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,987,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,058,000 after purchasing an additional 286,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 22.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,624,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,208,000 after purchasing an additional 475,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $51.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $52.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $254,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,053 shares of company stock worth $789,580. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.