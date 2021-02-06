Creative Planning Purchases 4,970 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Quidel were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Quidel by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Quidel by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

Shares of QDEL opened at $237.00 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $72.99 and a 52-week high of $306.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total value of $2,114,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on QDEL shares. Raymond James upgraded Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Quidel to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.33.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.