Creative Planning Raises Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 51.2% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,542 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 514,239 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $73,845,000 after purchasing an additional 37,283 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 593 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $6,521,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $1,409,918.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $711,622.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,127 shares of company stock valued at $4,470,842. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $141.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.17 and a 200 day moving average of $133.78. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.03.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

