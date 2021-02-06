Creative Planning Raises Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in American Water Works by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,826,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,576,000 after buying an additional 216,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Water Works by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,397,000 after buying an additional 49,594 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,087,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,516,000 after buying an additional 199,356 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after buying an additional 203,117 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 561,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $165.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.94%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

