Creative Planning Reduces Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,992 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,089 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,484 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $1,158,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 843,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $194,961,000 after acquiring an additional 92,340 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.67.

ADSK opened at $305.86 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The company has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $302.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.82.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

