Creative Planning Sells 258,476 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 258,476 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.16% of The Macerich worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in The Macerich by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in The Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in The Macerich by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist upped their target price on The Macerich from $8.50 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Macerich from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $11.83.

MAC stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -144.10 and a beta of 2.07. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

In other news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $278,837.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

