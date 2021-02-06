Creative Planning Sells 4,388 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.35% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.62. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $28.21.

