Cred Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last Week (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Cred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cred has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $477,707.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cred has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00063211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.38 or 0.01174457 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,441.08 or 0.06309590 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00052202 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00023079 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00034006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015332 BTC.

Cred Profile

LBA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Cred Coin Trading

Cred can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

