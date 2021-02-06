Creditcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $485.42 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 6th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $485.42 million and approximately $8.97 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00002113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,669.55 or 1.00236079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00029336 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00062597 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000248 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000216 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,466 coins and its circulating supply is 566,249,173 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

