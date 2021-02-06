Credits (CS) Price Reaches $0.0204

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Credits has a total market cap of $4.56 million and approximately $38,755.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Credits has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar. One Credits token can currently be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008114 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.