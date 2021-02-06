Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Holdings Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,430 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Cree worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000.

Shares of CREE opened at $117.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.81. Cree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $126.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of -37.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cree from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cree from $71.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.27.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $910,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,891.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,722 shares of company stock worth $1,370,959 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

