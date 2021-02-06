CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,941 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. First American Bank bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,630,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CRSP stock opened at $168.81 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of -51.78 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.49.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRSP. Truist increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 171,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.53, for a total value of $26,425,248.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,281,335.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $5,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,168,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,703 shares of company stock valued at $66,444,533 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

