Critical Analysis: TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) & CONMED (NYSE:CNMD)

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) and CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.7% of TransMedics Group shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of TransMedics Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of CONMED shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

TransMedics Group has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TransMedics Group and CONMED, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransMedics Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 CONMED 0 2 4 0 2.67

TransMedics Group currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.26%. CONMED has a consensus price target of $104.60, suggesting a potential downside of 7.91%. Given CONMED’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CONMED is more favorable than TransMedics Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TransMedics Group and CONMED’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransMedics Group $23.60 million 26.11 -$33.55 million ($2.36) -9.61 CONMED $955.10 million 3.40 $28.62 million $2.64 43.02

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than TransMedics Group. TransMedics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CONMED, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TransMedics Group and CONMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransMedics Group -131.35% -38.95% -24.10% CONMED 0.04% 9.48% 3.75%

Summary

CONMED beats TransMedics Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. Its Organ Care System includes OCS LUNG, a portable perfusion apparatus, optimization, and monitoring system that maintains the organ at a near-physiologic state allowing physicians to assess and improve the condition of lungs between the donor and recipient sites; OCS Heart, a portable, warm perfusion, and monitoring system designed to keep a donor heart at a human-like, metabolically active state; and OCS Liver, a system that is evaluated in clinical trials for utilized and unutilized donor livers. TransMedics Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products. It offers orthopedic surgery products under Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. The company also offers general surgery product in the areas of advanced surgical comprising clinical insufflation system; electrosurgical products; and endomechanical products comprising instruments, such as tissue retrieval bags, trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors. In addition, it offers endoscopic technologies offering, including diagnostic and therapeutic products for use in gastroenterology procedures; cardiology and critical care products cover a line of vital signs, cardiac monitoring, and patient care products, including ECG electrodes and accessories, cardiac defibrillation and pacing pads, and suction instruments and tubing; and physician's office electrosurgical product used by dermatologists. The company markets its products directly to surgeons, hospitals, surgery centers, group purchasing organizations, integrated delivery networks, and other customers, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, New York.

