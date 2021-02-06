CROAT Trading 19.9% Higher This Week (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. CROAT has a total market cap of $207,406.95 and $4.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 80.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 96.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 85,200,345 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

