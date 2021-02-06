Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) (LON:CRDA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6,191.96

Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) (LON:CRDA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6,191.96 and traded as high as $6,492.00. Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) shares last traded at $6,420.00, with a volume of 204,096 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price objective on shares of Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,131.82 ($67.05).

The company has a market capitalization of £8.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,458.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,191.96.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

