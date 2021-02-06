Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.43.

CRON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Shares of CRON opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.01. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $12.77.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The company had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Cronos Group’s revenue was up 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 769,339 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $5,946,990.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,579,092 shares in the company, valued at $50,856,381.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter valued at $6,443,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter valued at $5,227,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 31.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 184,937 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 417.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 99,795 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at $443,000. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.