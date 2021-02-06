CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,966,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,213 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises about 0.6% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.89% of CrowdStrike worth $416,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.1% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 67.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1,190.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $223.53 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $238.54. The company has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -465.68 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.97.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRWD shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.46.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total value of $64,473,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $30,490,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,210,423 shares of company stock worth $225,248,855. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

